OPP launch road, water safety initiative ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police are unveiling their safe road and safe boating awareness week starting Thursday morning at Ontario Place just ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

The OPP, along with the Ministry of Transportation, CAA, Arrive Alive, MADD, Toronto Police Service, Canadian Safe Boating Council, Humber College and others, will be focusing on bringing awareness to motorcyclists, off-roaders and boaters who are at a higher risk and most vulnerable to serious injury in a collision both on the road and in the water.

They will also showcase life-saving skills in the water and on the ground in marine and motorcycle demonstrations. There will be hands-on participation, impaired boating simulations and cold-water demos.

There will also be an emphasis on the importance of not consuming any alcohol, cannabis or prescription drugs while driving or boating, said police.

The goal of the event and Safe Boating Awareness Week is to educate the public with information and safety tips to decrease the number of boating fatalities as people head into the long weekend, often considered as the unofficial start of summer.

The kickoff began at 6 a.m. and runs all day.

