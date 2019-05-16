Woman and 2 children escape Caledonia house fire that caused $1 million in damages

Haldimand County Fire Services say a house fire in Caledonia caused $1 million in damages.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment were called to a fire at a residence in Kintyre Court at around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The occupants of the home, a woman and two children, reportedly escaped without injury.

Fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but speculate that it started in the attached garage before spreading to the residence, as well as a neighbour’s home.

It’s the third house fire in Haldimand County in less than 48 hours, causing over $1.85 million in total damage, according to authorities.

