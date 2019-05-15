Injured woman rescued from Kelowna hiking trail

Emergency crews were called to the Paul’s Tomb area near Knox Mountain Park to rescue an injured woman on Wednesday afternoon.

A young woman had fainted on the shore of Okanagan Lake and fell onto the rocks, according to crews at the scene.

She is said to have sustained abrasions and lacerations in the fall on her face.

A family member told Global News the woman fainted due to, what she believed was, dehydration.

The location was difficult to navigate as crews removed her from the area and transported her to hospital.

She was loaded onto a backboard and taken out of the park in the back of an all terrain vehicle then transferred to an ambulance.