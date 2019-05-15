OPP investigating Lambton media officer after derogatory Facebook comment

Provincial police are investigating after learning of an offensive comment posted to Facebook that appears to have been written by the media officer for the OPP’s Lambton detachment, said Derek Rogers, West Region OPP’s media relations co-ordinator.

The comment was in response to a Facebook post linking to an article from the Sarnia Journal about a push to get Sarnia city council to follow in London’s footsteps and provide free menstrual products in public facilities.

A screen grab of the Facebook post shows a comment from an account with the name Chris Doupe that reads:

“Wtf? Wow. Holy entitled. Your bleeding v*g is the tax payers issue? Are you serious? Wake up. Carry a spare or two. How is this even a conversation? Allow a couple of rainbows and some tampons… what next? Chris Doupe for Mayor!”

The “rainbows” remark is an apparent reaction to Sarnia council also recently voting to declare June a Pride month and to fly the rainbow flag.

“The OPP holds their members to a higher standard of behaviour while on duty and off,” Rogers said in a statement.

“If further action is required, the OPP will apply its professional standards guidelines as appropriate.”

In the meantime, when attempting to reach Doupe through the OPP detachment, Global News Radio 980 CFPL was told that calls to Doupe were being handled by Const. Jamie Stanley, the media officer for the OPP’s Huron detachment.

