Evening street sweeping starts on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police will be providing street sweepers with an escort as the annual cleaning of Circle Drive and other expressways in the city gets underway.

Crews will be working between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday starting on May 15, city officials said.

Work zone speed limits will be in place and police will be keeping an eye out for drivers speeding through those zones, according to the city.

Speeding fines double in work zones. Going 20 km/h over the limit could result in a $440 fine, which jumps to $1,008 for going 40 km/h over the limit.

The city is reminding drivers to stay at least 15 metres back of the sweepers and to use extreme caution when passing.

On and off ramps will also be temporarily closed during street sweeping, which is expected to take three-to-four weeks, the city said.

