Northumberland County health-care stakeholders propose Ontario Health Team model

Health-care providers throughout Northumberland County are partnering on an application to form an Ontario Health Team (OHT).

In a joint release, the health-care stakeholders said they have established an Ontario Health Team of Northumberland collaborative planning committee to submit a model of health-care delivery in response to the provincial government’s request to form OHTs.

The Northumberland OHT would build on existing partnerships as well as patient and caregiver perspectives to “further improve health outcomes, patient and provider experience and value for Northumberland residents,” the release reads.

The planning committee currently includes:

Alderville First Nation

Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Community Care Northumberland

Community Health Centres of Northumberland

Northumberland County

Northumberland Family Health Team

Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH) in Cobourg

The Bridge Hospice

Trent Hills Family Health Team

Local patients, caregivers and primary care physicians

Linda Davis, president and CEO of NHH, says collaborative community partnerships have proven to be key enablers in the hospital’s ability to deliver high-quality care close to home.

“As the process to form a local Ontario Health Team evolves, we look forward to building upon these partnerships to create a more cohesive model for a team that is better organized around local patients’ needs,” she said.

The committee has submitted its self-assessment, and a more detailed application is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Health by mid-July.

In a joint statement, primary care physicians Dr. Fraser Cameron at Ganaraska Family Health Organization, nd Dr. Erin Pepper with the Northumberland Family Health Team, see value in the OHT model.

“As primary care providers, we see a significant opportunity within our health-care system to better co-ordinate care through an Ontario Health Team, delivering added value to patients by improving access and facilitating transitions throughout the entire health-care journey,” they said in a statement.

Malcolm Ponnayan, director of health and social services in Alderville First Nation, says addressing local health needs and accessing health services are key.

“Through meaningful, positive partnerships and collaboration through the OHT, we will be able to achieve more and better health outcomes for our members,” he said.

The first OHTs are expected to be announced in the fall.

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini congratulated the planning committee for its “hard work” towards the goal of establishing an Ontario Health Team.

“This Ontario Health Team model will build upon the already strong, existing collaborative partnerships in Northumberland,” he said. “The residents of our riding deserve a connected health-care system that puts their needs first, and they also deserve a health-care system that is sustainable and accessible for all.”

