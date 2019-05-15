Hamilton man hires cab during attempted meat and booze robbery, police say

A 29-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to steal almost $1,000 worth of high-end meat and beer before hiring a taxi cab to get away.

Police allege that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, a man entered the Fortinos Grocery at 65 Mall Rd., just north of CF Lime Ridge Mall, and attempted to steal six cases of beer and several packages of meat.

The man was reportedly cornered by the store’s loss-prevention officer when he tried to walk out with the goods, which police valued at around $500. Police say the suspect then hired a cab to flee the area, leaving the items behind.

Police believe the suspect then made several stops, including one at the LCBO located at 76 Mall Rd., where it’s alleged that he stole bottles of alcohol valued at about $300.

On Tuesday morning, Hamilton police arrested Mohammed Al-Aani at his residence following an investigation.

He was arrested without incident and taken into police custody, however the alcohol that was reportedly stolen has not been recovered.

Al-Aani has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of failing to comply and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

