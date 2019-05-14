Burnaby
May 14, 2019

Firefighters, police plan controlled burn for Burnaby fire hall

By Reporter  CKNW

Firefighters say it is likely to see smoke in the area during that time

If you see smoke coming out of the Burnaby fire hall on Sperling Ave. Wednesday, don’t be alarmed.

The Burnaby Fire Department, as well as Burnaby RCMP, will be conducting a controlled burn.

It’s for training purposes and will go from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Burnaby firefighters say.

They say it will take place at the Sperling fire hall, just off Claude Avenue.

Don’t worry if you see smoke in the area, authorities said.

