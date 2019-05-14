Man convicted in 2016 killing of Japanese student in Vancouver asking for new trial

The man convicted of the 2016 killing of a Japanese student in Vancouver is asking for a new trial.

Last November William Victor Schneider was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for the death of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa.

Schneider has filed an appeal seeking to have the conviction quashed and a new trial ordered on grounds the judge incorrectly answered a jury question and incorrectly admitted statements attributed to Schneider without providing any reason.

JUST IN: William Victor Schneider, the man convicted of killing Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa in 2016 has filed an appeal seeking to have his second degree murder conviction quashed and a new trial be ordered. More at 4pm on @CKNW pic.twitter.com/5rIHo2bRDz — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) May 14, 2019

Kogawa’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the bushes of the Gabriola Mansion in Vancouver’s West End in September 2016.

A jury found Schneider guilty of second-degree murder last month, and towards the end of the trial he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a human body.