May 14, 2019 8:35 pm
Updated: May 14, 2019 8:36 pm

Man convicted in 2016 killing of Japanese student in Vancouver asking for new trial

WATCH: (Aired Nov. 2, 2018) A BC Supreme Court justice determines how long William Schneider will remain in prison before he is eligible for parole. Nadia Stewart reports live from outside BC Supreme Court.

The man convicted of the 2016 killing of a Japanese student in Vancouver is asking for a new trial.

Last November William Victor Schneider was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for the death of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa.

Schneider has filed an appeal seeking to have the conviction quashed and a new trial ordered on grounds the judge incorrectly answered a jury question and incorrectly admitted statements attributed to Schneider without providing any reason.

Kogawa’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the bushes of the Gabriola Mansion in Vancouver’s West End in September 2016.

A jury found Schneider guilty of second-degree murder last month, and towards the end of the trial he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a human body.

