Man convicted in 2016 killing of Japanese student in Vancouver asking for new trial
The man convicted of the 2016 killing of a Japanese student in Vancouver is asking for a new trial.
Last November William Victor Schneider was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for the death of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa.
Schneider has filed an appeal seeking to have the conviction quashed and a new trial ordered on grounds the judge incorrectly answered a jury question and incorrectly admitted statements attributed to Schneider without providing any reason.
Kogawa’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the bushes of the Gabriola Mansion in Vancouver’s West End in September 2016.
A jury found Schneider guilty of second-degree murder last month, and towards the end of the trial he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a human body.
