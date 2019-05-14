Peterborough Regional Health Centre opens doors to new learning facility

Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s new learning centre has room for 100 doctors, nurses and staff and features state-of-the-art training tools and equipment.

The centre is named after Martin and Denise Pick, who donated most of the $3.1 million needed for the project.

The couple has had ties with the PRHC Hospital Foundation for more than 10 years and wanted to give back to their health care community.

“My father Otto died from his first heart attack in 1959 at the age of 54,” said Martin on Tuesday during the official opening.

Nancy Martin-Ronson, PRHC’s vice-president and chief nursing executive, say the centre is a major step for the hospital.

“The opening of the learning centre is a key milestone in our evolution as a regional hospital and as a learning organization,” she said in her remarks to an invited crowd of hospital staff.

PRHC President and CEO Dr. Peter McLaughlin echoed that sentiment.

“When you work in health care, continuous learning is a priority, not a luxury,” he said.

The 4,300-square-foot learning centre is the largest place for training clinical and support staff.

It has been in the works since 2014.

