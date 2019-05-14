Child killed
May 14, 2019 6:23 pm

9-year-old boy killed in tractor accident in southeastern Alberta

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A nine-year-old boy was killed in a tractor accident in Wheatland County on Monday, May 13.

Global News / File
A A

A nine-year-old boy was killed following a tractor accident on the Wintering Hills Hutterite colony on Monday, according to RCMP.

First responders, including EMS, police and STARS Air Ambulance, were called to a private property in Wheatland County, northeast of Hussar, just before 1 p.m.

READ MORE: 11-year-old boy dies in tractor accident in southern Alberta

RCMP said a nine-year-old boy was on a tractor that someone else was driving when he fell off and was run over by the machine.

EMS said one person was treated at the scene and pronounced dead. STARS said it attended but did not transport a patient.

RCMP said the incident was deemed accidental and no charges were laid.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child killed
Child killed tractor accident Alberta
Child killed tractor accident Wheatland County
Fatal tractor accident Alberta
STARS
Wandering Hills Hutterite
Wandering Hills Hutterite colony
Wheatland County fatal tractor accident
Wheatland County tractor accident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.