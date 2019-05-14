9-year-old boy killed in tractor accident in southeastern Alberta

A nine-year-old boy was killed following a tractor accident on the Wintering Hills Hutterite colony on Monday, according to RCMP.

First responders, including EMS, police and STARS Air Ambulance, were called to a private property in Wheatland County, northeast of Hussar, just before 1 p.m.

RCMP said a nine-year-old boy was on a tractor that someone else was driving when he fell off and was run over by the machine.

EMS said one person was treated at the scene and pronounced dead. STARS said it attended but did not transport a patient.

RCMP said the incident was deemed accidental and no charges were laid.