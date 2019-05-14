Rockslide closes Hamilton mountain access, sports fields remain closed due to soggy conditions

A rockslide has closed one of Hamilton’s mountain accesses.

McNeilly Road in Stoney Creek is closed, both up and down the escarpment, because of falling rocks and debris.

READ MORE: Traffic mess as landslide shuts down Hwy 403 in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton says the access will remain closed until further notice.

Council has increased funding for preventative maintenance in recent years due to stabilization issues on many of Hamilton’s 17 escarpment accesses, which run alongside natural slopes and rock cuts.

READ MORE: Portions of Lake Ontario waterfront trail in Hamilton closed due to flooding

WATCH: Hamilton buffeted by snow as winter storm hits Ontario (Jan. 19)

Outdoor sports fields remain closed in both Hamilton and Burlington due to the seemingly constant rainfall.

The City of Hamilton says the conditions have left all fields saturated.

READ MORE: Mudslide forces the closure of Kenilworth Access

The City of Burlington adds that soggy conditions are a threat to player safety and use of the fields would cause damage to the turf, resulting in significant repairs and more lengthy field closures.