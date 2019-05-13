Environment
Portions of Lake Ontario waterfront trail in Hamilton closed due to flooding

High water levels are resulting in erosion and flooding along the Lake Ontario waterfront trail.

High water levels have prompted the closure of portions of the waterfront trail along Lake Ontario.

The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Conservation Authority have closed a section near Wild Water Works because of flooding and erosion.

There are also restrictions due to damage near the Burlington Lift Bridge.

Wet conditions are also responsible for the ongoing closure of Hamilton’s sports fields.

