Portions of Lake Ontario waterfront trail in Hamilton closed due to flooding

High water levels have prompted the closure of portions of the waterfront trail along Lake Ontario.

The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Conservation Authority have closed a section near Wild Water Works because of flooding and erosion.

There are also restrictions due to damage near the Burlington Lift Bridge.

All Sports Fields (with the exception of Heritage Green Field 4) are closed due to the rainy conditions that have occurred, and are continuing, resulting in saturation of fields. #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 13, 2019

Wet conditions are also responsible for the ongoing closure of Hamilton’s sports fields.