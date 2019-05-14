Crime
May 14, 2019 4:37 pm

Durham Regional Police special constable charged with assault

Chris Silverthorn, 47, with the DRPS Court Services Branch has been charged with assault.

Durham police have laid charges against an on-duty special constable after allegations he assaulted a prisoner.

The charges stem from an incident alleged by a teenage male regarding the conduct of a special constable while on duty.

DRPS’ Professional Standards Unit (PSU) launched an investigation in March of this year.

As a result, 47-year-old Chris Silverthorn with the DRPS Court Services Branch has been charged with assault.

Police say Silverthorn has been a special constable with the branch since 2005.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Kapuscinski, ext. 4370, of the Professional Standards Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

