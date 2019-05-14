Selkirk Recreational Complex sees sunny power boost

The City of Selkirk is now using the sun’s rays to power its Recreational Complex. ‘

Solar panels were mounted on the south-facing roof for maximum exposure to the sun and were revealed on Monday.

“Being good environmental citizens is important and the city is glad to do what it can to become greener,” said Selkirk mayor Larry Johansson.

The panels will cost Selkirk $437,000 after a $200,000 Manitoba Hydro grant is factored in.

The savings from solar power are substantial, the City said. The Levelized Cost of Electricity per kilowatt with solar is about 4.5 to 5.5 cents compared with about eight cents for Hydro.

Geo-thermal heating was installed in the building back in 1985 and the city said the added panels will help combat its carbon impact.

The life expectancy of the solar panels is about 30 years and the city expects they will pay for themselves in 17 years.

