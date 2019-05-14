City of Burnaby looks at immediate housing solutions

The Mayor’s Task Force on Community Housing has presented its Interim Report, which includes 10 “Quick Start” recommendations aimed at improving housing affordability and accessibility.

The recommendations were presented at Monday’s city council meeting and could be implemented immediately.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley says he’s excited he’s seeing solutions so soon.

“We’ll narrow these down to some ones that we can get going on right away to start eating away at some of our housing issues in Burnaby.”

The plans range from creating more modular housing to simplifying zoning so there can be more homes in neighbourhoods.

Hurley says the city could see changes within months.

“We could definitely see a different direction for sure by the summer.”

Hurley ran his campaign promising housing solutions, creating the task force to engage with the community and come up with ideas.

The task force now wants to hear from the community on what they think of the “Quick Starts.”

The task force will present its final report to city council on recommendations to address housing affordability in July.