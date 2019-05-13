Vandals target Mission Church with Satanic graffiti

Parishioners arrived at St. Joseph’s Church in Mission on Sunday morning to the sight of anti-Christ graffiti.

The number 6 6 6 was spray-painted all over the church’s front doors. The number is often associated with the devil.

Father George Edattukaran said vandals made their way around the church.

“The whole front door 666, and I think there were three of them in big, big letters. And At least three or four more places had 666. And also the words ‘judge me’. And another one saying ‘it’s done, done,'” he said.

Edattukaran said the church is often a target for petty crime.

“The last six months this writing has happened twice. There has been break-ins, donation boxes taken.”

He said church members are working to remove the graffiti.

Edattukaran said the church did not call police but it will follow-up so there is a record of the incident.