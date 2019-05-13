Vandals target Mission Church with Satanic graffiti
Parishioners arrived at St. Joseph’s Church in Mission on Sunday morning to the sight of anti-Christ graffiti.
The number 6 6 6 was spray-painted all over the church’s front doors. The number is often associated with the devil.
Father George Edattukaran said vandals made their way around the church.
“The whole front door 666, and I think there were three of them in big, big letters. And At least three or four more places had 666. And also the words ‘judge me’. And another one saying ‘it’s done, done,'” he said.
READ MORE: B.C. murderer who escaped from Mission Institution arrested in Peru
Edattukaran said the church is often a target for petty crime.
“The last six months this writing has happened twice. There has been break-ins, donation boxes taken.”
He said church members are working to remove the graffiti.
Edattukaran said the church did not call police but it will follow-up so there is a record of the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.