Hamilton politicians back vision of phasing out single-use plastics

Hamilton’s public works committee has voted to investigate ways that the city can phase out single-use plastics.
Ward 3 Councillor Nrinder Nann brought forward the motion on Monday morning saying it’s council’s responsibility to lead the way in protecting the environment.
It was approved in a vote of 10-0 and now goes before city council for final ratification.
READ MORE: Ontario government proposing ban on single-use plastics
Nann says it’s about protecting nature, addressing pollution and tackling climate change, adding that “we know single-use plastics have a direct impact on human health and absolutely impact the state of the environment around our city.”
She stresses that that includes the city’s water system and swelling landfills, and says the motion is about getting the facts and the science that “will enable our staff to put forward the best possible strategies.”
READ MORE: Survey finds 95% satisfaction with waste collection in Hamilton
Nann’s motion includes a variety of specific measures:
READ MORE: Cigarette butts most common litter on Canadians shores
Joe Hruska, representing the Canadian Plastics Industry Association, has urged councillors not to lose sight of the benefits of plastics as they develop their strategy.
He says the product dramatically reduces food waste, noting that a cucumber wrapped in plastic will last two weeks, while one without it will last four days.
READ MORE: Blue box materials contractor drops lawsuit against City of Hamilton
Hruska also believes the city could improve its 34 per cent waste diversion rate by educating people to recycle better and through upgrades to its recycling facilities.
He notes, for example, that the technology exists to sort black plastic and says “it should not be going to landfill”; however, the optical sorters at Hamilton’s recycling facility do not see black.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.