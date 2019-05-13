Okanagan weather: Rain finally returns to the valley

Thirty degree heat was reached in Kelowna for the first time in over 8 months on Saturday before daytime highs dipped slightly to 28 degrees to round off the weekend for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Still no rain has been reported so far this May in the Central Okanagan, but there is some in the forecast ahead.

After sliding back to the mildest morning low of the year so far of 10 degrees to start the day, beautiful blue skies and sunshine surged in to start the day as the mercury quickly rose into the 20s.

Clouds will roll in during the afternoon and after climbing to a high around 25 degrees, temperatures will sink back down into single digits overnight after skies clear Monday evening.

Clouds return again early Tuesday with showers likely in the afternoon as the valley warms into the low 20s for a daytime high.

Mostly sunny skies will be back Wednesday morning before clouds roll in by the evening after reaching an afternoon high back in the low 20s.

This next wave of clouds will be followed by rain into the day on Thursday with an afternoon high into the high teens.

Spotty showers are possible on Friday and into May long weekend with a risk of rain each day as highs rise back into the low 20s.

