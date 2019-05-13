2 charged after police say Toronto man shot himself during argument

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been charged after the man allegedly shot himself during an argument between the pair.

According to a news release, officers were called to a residential area in the Islington Avenue and Highway 401 area on Sunday.

Police said the man in the car had shot himself and was dropped off at a hospital emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later tracked down the vehicle and arrested the woman.

Treyvond Dorma, 24, was arrested and charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, careless storage and use of a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, not holding a license and registration certificate, and possessing the firearm while prohibited.

Talika Hibbert, 25, was charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

They were both scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Monday.