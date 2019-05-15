What’s open and closed in Kingston for Victoria Day long weekend

Although some days it doesn’t feel like spring in Kingston, Victoria Day long weekend is fast approaching, which means a three-day weekend for some.

Fireworks will be held at Lake Ontario Park on Sunday evening at 9:30 p.m. The event is usually well attended, so it’s recommended to get there early to get a good seat.

Prior to the fireworks, Lake Ontario Park will play host to family activities from 1 p.m. until the fireworks begin. Check the city’s website for a full list of Sunday’s activities.

If you’ve got spring cleaning, shopping and long-weekend chores on the docket, remember, not everything will be open during the long weekend.

Check out the list below to see what’s open and what’s closed during the May long weekend.

Attractions

Fort Henry: The historic attraction opens for the season on Saturday, May 18. The fort will be open from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kingston Pen Tours: The Kingston Penitentiary is closed on Mondays and Tuesday until the summer months.

MacLachlan Woodworking Museum and PumpHouse Museum: Both museums are closed on the holiday Monday.

Arenas, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, INVISTA Centre, (including Fitness & Wellness Centre) and CaraCo Home Field: All are closed on Monday.

Amenities

LCBO: All LBCOs in Ontario are closed on Monday.

Beer Store: All Beer Stores in Ontario are closed on Monday.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores will be open on Monday but may run on limited hours.

Cataraqui Mall: The shopping centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Drug stores: Most drug stores will be open on Victoria Day, but some may run on holiday hours.

City services

Garbage, green bin and recycling: There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin pick-up on Monday. Collection will be pushed to the day after regular collection day.

Kingston Transit: Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, except for route 18, which will run on a regular weekday schedule.

Kingston Access Services: Access services will run with limited service Monday. The city advises you call 613-542-2512 for information.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre: The recycling centre will be closed on Monday.

Administrative Offices: All admin offices, including housing and social services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences, will be closed Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Both are closed on Monday. In the event of a utility emergency, contact the Utilities Kingston 24-hour number at 613-546-1181. Hydro One customers in the city’s west and east ends should call 1-800-434-1235. Union Gas customers can call 1-877-969-0999.

Libraries: All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed on Monday.

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour: The harbour will be closed on Monday.

Grand Theatre Box Office: Closed Monday.

Tett Centre: The arts centre will be closed on Monday.