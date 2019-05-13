Mike’s Monday Outlook: It’s warm! At least, for a little bit

May has been quite cool so far. Normally, this month averages out to around 11.6 C, and so far Winnipeg is sitting at 6.6 C.

Nice to see some warmer weather finally showing up in Winnipeg.

Looking for a high of 23° today too!

Saturday was a nice treat with temperatures warming up more than expected. Monday should be similar. With a high of 23 C expected, it will be the warmest day since Oct. 18, 2018 (23.6 C).

Plenty of warmer temperatures stretch across the eastern prairies, but it’s cooler up north, closer to some low pressure and some rain and snow. There’s a front from this system that will move across southern Manitoba this evening which could spark up some non-severe thunderstorms. The storms will likely be isolated and in a small cluster, so as much as most of southeastern Manitoba has a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms, most won’t actually see a drop.

Behind the front we get another sunny, warm day.

By the middle of the week, things start to change up. You might tune out at this point because you’ve seen all you came for, and that’s totally fair.

Wednesday and Thursday will be damp with low pressure moving across southern Manitoba, bringing cloud cover, some rain, and once again below-seasonal temperatures. The rain will likely arrive later on Wednesday in the Winnipeg area and could linger into early Thursday morning.

Friday also has a chance of some precipitation, but this will be another system coming up from the south. One model has pretty much the entire southern prairie region getting rain on Friday or Saturday.