May 13, 2019 2:28 pm
Updated: May 13, 2019 2:34 pm

Ottawa Public Library’s Rosemount branch closing for renos starting June 3

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A Google Maps screen capture of the Ottawa Public Library's branch on Rosemount Avenue. The branch, the oldest library facility in the national capital, is closing for major renovations starting on June 3 and is expected to reopen in spring 2020.

Screenshot / Google Maps
The Ottawa Public Library’s 100-year-old branch on Rosemount Avenue in Hintonburg is closing for planned, year-long renovations beginning on June 3, the library announced on Monday.

The branch, expected to reopen sometime in spring 2020, is “the oldest purpose-built library facility” in Ottawa, according to the library’s website. It was built in 1918 and last renovated more than 35 years ago, in 1982.

While the building is closed, the library says most of the Rosemount branch services will operate “on a smaller scale” at a temporary storefront located about two blocks west, at 1207 Wellington St. West. Those services will include hold pickups and item returns, according to the library.

The temporary location is expected to open on June 5.

$2M revitalization includes new front entrance, more public space, library says

The Rosemount branch’s facelift, expected to take 10 to 12 months and cost around $2 million, has been in the works for several years.

The building was expanded back in 1932 but that won’t be the case this time; the library says the branch sits on too small a parcel of land for a major addition.

Notably, the front entrance is getting a facelift, which the library says “will be more in keeping with the heritage architecture.” (The branch is not a designated heritage building but it is among more than 10,000 properties on the City of Ottawa’s heritage reference list, according to the library.) A rear stairway will also be added, as well as bike and stroller parking.

Meanwhile, on the inside, the library says residents can expect a number of revitalized features, including improved accessibility, new washrooms, additional public meeting room space, and a dedicated children’s and teen’s area.

rosemount_front_entry.v4_lr

A rendering of the renovated Rosemount public library branch in Hintonburg. The branch is closing for construction work on June 3, 2019 and is expected to reopen in spring 2020, the Ottawa Public Library says.

+VG Architects / City of Ottawa
childrens_reading_room_lr

A rendering of what the new children’s reading room in the Rosemount public library branch will look like post-renovations. The branch is closing for construction work on June 3, 2019 and is expected to reopen in spring 2020, according to the Ottawa Public Library.

+VG Architects / City of Ottawa
service_hub_perspective_v3_lr

A rendering of what the service hub in the Rosemount public library branch will look like post-renovations. The branch is closing for construction work on June 3, 2019 and is expected to reopen in spring 2020, according to the Ottawa Public Library.

+VG Architects / City of Ottawa

“Revitalizing the Rosemount branch will enhance the customer experience by significantly increasing public space, improving and expanding seating options, enlarging and improving the entrance, allowing more natural light, and incorporating public art,” the Ottawa Public Library said in its notice about the branch closure on Monday.

“It will also address building code deficiencies, meet accessibility requirements and restore heritage character.”

Parking for temporary Rosemount storefront; other OPL branches near Hintonburg

The library says visitors to the temporary Rosemount storefront can park for free for up to 90 minutes on Wellington Street West.

Paid parking options close by include metered street parking on Hamilton Avenue, just east of the storefront, and a lot to the west, off Hinton Avenue North.

For additional library services not offered at the Rosemount branch’s temporary location, local library users and borrowers are encouraged to visit any of the other 32 branches across the city. The branches closest to Hintonburg include:

  • the Main branch at 120 Metcalfe St., in Centretown
  • the Sunnyside branch at 1049 Bank St. in Old Ottawa South
  • the Carlingwood branch at 281 Woodroffe Ave.; and
  • the Emerald Plaza branch at 1547 Merivale Rd. in Nepean.

