London business icon Fred Kingsmill dies of natural causes

Fred Kingsmill has died of natural causes at the age of 90.

Kingsmill’s son, Tim, told 980 CFPL that his father passed early Sunday morning, surrounded by family.

Before the building was converted to a downtown campus for Fanshawe College, Kingmill’s on Dundas Street was one of the oldest, family-owned and operated department stores in the country.

It was opened in 1865 by Thomas Kingsmill as a small dry goods store but eventually grew to be a five floor department store offering a variety of goods.

Kingsmill is survived by his wife, son, daughter, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

