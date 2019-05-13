North Perth man dies after truck hits tree: OPP

A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in North Perth on Sunday, Perth County OPP says.

Emergency services were called to Perth Line 75 in between Road 166 and Road 169 just before noon on Sunday for reports of a pickup colliding with a tree.

The pickup was headed westbound on Perth Line 75 north of Atwood when the collision occurred.

Robert Galbraith, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 68-year-old was a resident of North Perth.