Pair chased down, charged after stun gun attack in North Perth: OPP

Two people are facing charges after OPP in North Perth, say someone was attacked with a stun gun and held against their will.

Police say it happened just before midnight last Thursday and the suspects ran away after letting the victim go.

They say the pair were arrested after a foot chase west of Clinton, Ont., about 50 kilometres away.

Nathan Chambers, 21, of Bluewater, has been charged with a variety of offences including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Tracy Dolmage, 38, of North Perth, is also facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Both appeared in court last week and police say the investigation continues.

*With files from Global News