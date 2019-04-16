Pair chased down, charged after stun gun attack in North Perth: OPP

Two people are facing charges after OPP in North Perth, say someone was attacked with a stun gun and held against their will.
Police say it happened just before midnight last Thursday and the suspects ran away after letting the victim go.
READ MORE: OPP find toddler on the loose near busy West Perth intersection
They say the pair were arrested after a foot chase west of Clinton, Ont., about 50 kilometres away.
Nathan Chambers, 21, of Bluewater, has been charged with a variety of offences including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and forcible confinement.
READ MORE: Vehicle crash causes gas leak in downtown Perth
Tracy Dolmage, 38, of North Perth, is also facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.
Both appeared in court last week and police say the investigation continues.
*With files from Global News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.