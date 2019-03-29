Vehicle crash causes gas leak in downtown Perth

Lanark County OPP and the Perth Fire Service are dealing with a gas leak incident in the centre of Perth on Friday afternoon.

Police say they received calls at around 2:42 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gore and Herriott streets in the city’s downtown core.

Police say one of the vehicles struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection and a natural gas line was severed.

ROAD CLOSURES: Gore St E b/w Foster St & Colbourne St AND Herriott St b/w Wilson St E & Drummond St E #Perth – #OPP requesting the public stay away from Downtown Perth at this time. ^sg pic.twitter.com/ZTrbdhw4rb — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) March 29, 2019

Roads surrounding the crash site have been closed and the OPP are asking that drivers and pedestrians avoid the area for their own safety and to allow emergency services to operate.

Residences and businesses in the immediate area are all being evacuated as a safety precaution.

