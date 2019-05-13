$2 million prize still unclaimed by Winnipeg’s mystery millionaire

Someone in Winnipeg is sitting on a $2 million lottery ticket.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), a ticket sold in the city won the Western 6/49 draw May 4, and has yet to be claimed.

WCLC said there’s still time for the mystery millionaire to claim the prize – winners have a year from the draw date to collect their prize.

READ MORE: Selkirk lotto winner spins his way to $250K

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 19, 36, 39 and 43.

If you have a ticket with those numbers, call WCLC at 1-800-665-3313 for details on how to start a prize claim.

WATCH: Tri Hospital Dream Lottery returns