Toronto Public Health investigating 2 new confirmed cases of measles

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating two lab-confirmed cases of measles in adults that are travel-related.

A news release sent out Monday morning said the public may have been exposed to the measles virus in the following settings on May 5 and May 8:

May 5:

Remely’s Restaurant, 4830 Sheppard Ave. E., between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC848, departed Toronto at 8:40 p.m. and arrived in London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom, at 8:35 a.m. on May 6

May 8:

Toronto Zoo between 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC849, departed London Heathrow airport at 2:10 p.m. and arrived at Pearson at 5 p.m.

Toronto Public Health are reminding residents that the measles virus is a highly contagious disease that is circulating in many countries and to ensure they are protected against the virus before travelling.

“There has been an increase in global measles cases and this affects what we are seeing locally. We are therefore reminding people to check their measles vaccination history, especially before any international travel,” said Dr Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health.

“Some adults born after 1970 may have only received one dose of measles-containing vaccine and may, therefore, be more susceptible to measles when travelling to areas experiencing higher rates of measles. We encourage people to speak with their health-care provider about measles before travelling to affected areas and if you have any concerns about a possible recent exposure to measles for you, or a member of your family,” said de Villa.

The agency also advised that although the risk of acquiring measles is believed to be low, anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should check their immunization records, watch for symptoms and contact their health-care provider.