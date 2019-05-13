WestJet to be sold in friendly deal to Onex Corp. for $5 billion

Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a deal it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

WestJet shares closed at $18.52 on Friday.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

It is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

*more coming