May 13, 2019 8:17 am
Updated: May 13, 2019 8:28 am

WestJet to be sold in friendly deal to Onex Corp. for $5 billion

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a deal it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

WestJet shares closed at $18.52 on Friday.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

It is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

