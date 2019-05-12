Top jiu-jitsu competitors from across the Prairies take part in Winnipeg’s Manitoba Open

The best Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors from Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and even North Dakota showcased their skills at the 12th annual Manitoba Open.

This year’s event is the open’s largest competition to date with over 215 fighters, some as young as five and six years old.

“This event really helps parents see that jiu-jitsu can be for their kid and just increasing the awareness of it as an option for kids’ programs,” said Manitoba Open head organizer Randal Boiteau.

Windsor Park Collegiate hosted the event, which aimed to raise awareness and grow the sport of jiu-jitsu.

This marks the first year the tournament has livestreamed every fight on YouTube.

