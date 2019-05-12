Southern Alberta’s largest farmers market opens for 2019 season

Thousands visited Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park on Saturday for the return of southern Alberta’s largest farmers market.

More than 70 vendors offering all sorts of unique handmade products, baked goods and locally sourced produce were in attendance.

“I like the fresh vegetables. I like to see all the local people here and support the local businesses,” said Michala Janzen, a shopper.

The market is currently taking place in the west pavilion but will be moving to the north pavilion in early June and will include a bistro area.

“When you come to a farmers market, you sort of get a family feel here. All the vendors here, they’re all family, they’re all friends, but you get true, true quality products from the vendors here because they put their heart and soul into making the products for everybody here,” said Lisa Ludwig, farmers market manager at Exhibition Park.

Guests can visit the market every Saturday until the end of October from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free.