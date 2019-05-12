Canada
May 12, 2019 7:53 pm

Southern Alberta’s largest farmers market opens for 2019 season

By Videographer  Global News

The largest farmers market in southern Alberta is back for another season.

Chris Chacon/Global News
A A

Thousands visited Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park on Saturday for the return of southern Alberta’s largest farmers market.

More than 70 vendors offering all sorts of unique handmade products, baked goods and locally sourced produce were in attendance.

READ MORE: Farm in Southern Alberta promotes local and sustainable farming

“I like the fresh vegetables. I like to see all the local people here and support the local businesses,” said Michala Janzen, a shopper.

Story continues below

The market is currently taking place in the west pavilion but will be moving to the north pavilion in early June and will include a bistro area.

“When you come to a farmers market, you sort of get a family feel here. All the vendors here, they’re all family, they’re all friends, but you get true, true quality products from the vendors here because they put their heart and soul into making the products for everybody here,” said Lisa Ludwig, farmers market manager at Exhibition Park.

READ MORE: Support for the Lethbridge Farmers Market continues to grow

Guests can visit the market every Saturday until the end of October from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buy Local
buy local Lethbridge
Exhibition Park
Farmers Market
farmers market Lethbridge
Lethbridge
lethbridge businesses
Lethbridge Farmers Market
lethbridge vendors
Southern Alberta's largest farmers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.