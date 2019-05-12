Jason MacLean re-elected as president of NSGEU

Jason MacLean, a Correctional Officer from Sydney, has been re-elected as the president of the largest public sector union in Nova Scotia.

MacLean says he’ll go into his second term at the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union with a focus on keeping the labour group unified.

READ MORE: ‘Boiling point’ reached after Code Orange denied at Halifax ER

The 322 voting delegates in attendance at the convention passed a number of key resolutions during the four-day convention, paving the way for a number of campaigns during the union’s upcoming three-year term.

They include a campaign to move the government of Nova Scotia to acknowledge and address what the union refers to as “the health care crisis in Nova Scotia.”