Lucha Libre wrestler, actor Cesar Barron dies during match in London

Lucha Libre wrestler Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron collapsed and died in the ring while performing in London, organizers of the match said.

Barron, known as Silver King in the ring, was performing in the ‘Greatest Show of Lucha Libre’ at the Roundhouse in Camden on Saturday when he collapsed.

According to news reports, the London ambulance service arrived shortly after receiving the call for assistance at 10:20 p.m., however, paramedics were unable to resuscitate Barron, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness told the BBC it appeared initially as though Barron’s collapse was part of the performance.

“It felt like it was staged,” Roberto Carrera Maldonado told the BBC, “All of us were really shocked; it wasn’t clear what was happening.”

A photographer at the event, Carolina Gomez, told The Guardian the scene was “chaotic.”

“People were asking ‘where are the first aiders’,” she said. “A woman was giving him CPR while he still had a mask on, and then someone else did it. It was chaotic.”

The venue posted on Twitter, saying there had been “an incident,” at the Lucha Libre show, but were unable to share any additional information.

Hours later, the Roundhouse posted a second tweet, confirming Barron’s death.

“Last night Silver King sadly lost his life during an event at the Roundhouse,” the venue tweeted. “At this stage the details are still being investigated so we don’t have more information we can share. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all of the Lucha Libre team.”

Early Sunday morning, the organizers of the event, Lucha Libre World, issued a statement.

“We have truly lost one of Lucha Libre’s greatest wrestlers and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Cesar’s family and fans across the world,” the statement reads.

According to Lucha Libre World, it is believed Barron suffered cardiac arrest while performing, however, the official cause of death has not yet been released.

As news of Barron’s death spread, several in the international wrestling community sent their condolences.

Fellow Mexican wrestler, Jorge Rodriguez, known as El Hijo del Santo, tweeted his sympathies.

“I deeply regret the death of my great rival and partner in so many battles,” he wrote. “He went as he wanted: fighting!”

The American World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) issued their own statement saying the organization was “saddened” to hear of Barron’s passing.

“WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King’s family, friends and fans,” the statement reads.

Barron was also known for his work as an actor, appearing alongside comedian Jack Black in the 2006 film Nacho Libre, as the villain Ramses.

Following his death, Black posted an image on Instagram taken during filming, with the caption: “Vaya con dios, hermano,” which translates to “go with God, brother.”

As the Silver King, Barron appeared in America’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1997 to 2000.

Barron died at the age of 51.