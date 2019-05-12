University of Manitoba ‘Science Rendezvous’ tops 4,000 in attendance

On Saturday, over 70 different booths were set up at the University of Manitoba’s campus, with each one showcasing a different aspect of science.

For the 12th year in a row, ‘Science Rendezvous’ was organized and executed by over 700 U of M students.

“One of the most magical things about it is how much the students have taken this on, they come back year after year. They really own it,” says one of the event’s organizers, Seema Goel.

Festival goers could test out anything from a man-made robot to a race car simulator, completely made by the university’s students.

“I feel like for us volunteers, that’s why we do this — to be able to enjoy science and to be able to share that with everyone else,” explained Cobi Wiwchar, who studies genetics at the University of Manitoba.

Over 4,000 people attended this year’s event, breaking last year’s record.

