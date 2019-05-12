Science
May 12, 2019

University of Manitoba ‘Science Rendezvous’ tops 4,000 in attendance

Two aspiring scientist pose at the 'Science Rendezvous' photo booth at the University of Manitoba.

On Saturday, over 70 different booths were set up at the University of Manitoba’s campus, with each one showcasing a different aspect of science.

For the 12th year in a row, ‘Science Rendezvous’ was organized and executed by over 700 U of M students.

Student volunteers handing out liquid nitrogen ice cream at the University of Manitoba’s ‘Science Rendezvous’.

“One of the most magical things about it is how much the students have taken this on, they come back year after year. They really own it,” says one of the event’s organizers, Seema Goel.

Festival goers could test out anything from a man-made robot to a race car simulator, completely made by the university’s students.

A University of Manitoba students gives a demo to children about ‘Pepper’ the robot.

“I feel like for us volunteers, that’s why we do this — to be able to enjoy science and to be able to share that with everyone else,” explained Cobi Wiwchar, who studies genetics at the University of Manitoba.

Over 4,000 people attended this year’s event, breaking last year’s record.

