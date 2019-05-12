Canada
May 12, 2019 12:37 pm

Body found floating on Saint-Lawrence river near Sorel-Tracy, Que.

By The Canadian Press

A Sûreté du Québec crest on a police cruiser in Montreal, Que., January 18, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
A A

Provincial police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating on the Saint-Lawrence river on Saturday.

The body was seen by a resident at around 3:30 p.m. near Sorel-Tracy in the Montérégie region. The resident called authorities and firefighters recovered the body.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the body belongs to a black man in his mid-thirties.

Provincial police are trying to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

— Translation from La Presse Canadienne

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Monteregie
Quebec missing people
saint lawrence river
Sorel-Tracy
Sureté du Québec

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.