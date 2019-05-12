Body found floating on Saint-Lawrence river near Sorel-Tracy, Que.

Provincial police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating on the Saint-Lawrence river on Saturday.

The body was seen by a resident at around 3:30 p.m. near Sorel-Tracy in the Montérégie region. The resident called authorities and firefighters recovered the body.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the body belongs to a black man in his mid-thirties.

Provincial police are trying to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

— Translation from La Presse Canadienne