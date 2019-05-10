Kawartha Lakes OPP officer on foot patrol arrests 2 theft suspects in Omemee

Two Selwyn Township women face theft charges following an incident at a business in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer was on foot patrol in the village of Omemee when they received information about a reported theft in progress at a business.

The officer attended the business and obtained information on the suspects. Two suspects were quickly apprehended in the Omemee area and were found with a small quantity of cocaine and stolen items, police allege.

Mary Green, 59, and Wendy Ford, 45, both of Selwyn Township, were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine).

Both women are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 6.

