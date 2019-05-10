Man accused of killing 4 people in Fredericton shooting spree returns to court
A New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in a shooting spree last August was back in a Fredericton courtroom Friday.
Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
Friday’s appearance was for a pre-trial conference to allow the lawyers and judges to address any issues in advance of trial, however there is a ban on publication of details.
Raymond sat quietly in the courtroom Friday. He has a greying beard and wore orange, jail-issued clothing.
A voir dire, or hearing to deal with the admissibility of evidence at trial, is scheduled to begin June 17.
Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench starting Sept. 30.
