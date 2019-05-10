Crime
May 10, 2019 3:10 pm

Man accused of killing 4 people in Fredericton shooting spree returns to court

By Staff The Canadian Press

Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on February 8, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in a shooting spree last August was back in a Fredericton courtroom Friday.

READ MORE: Trial of alleged Fredericton shooter set for 8 weeks this autumn

Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Friday’s appearance was for a pre-trial conference to allow the lawyers and judges to address any issues in advance of trial, however there is a ban on publication of details.

WATCH: Case of accused in Fredericton shooting spree delayed

Raymond sat quietly in the courtroom Friday. He has a greying beard and wore orange, jail-issued clothing.

A voir dire, or hearing to deal with the admissibility of evidence at trial, is scheduled to begin June 17.

READ MORE: Alleged Fredericton shooter back in court following psychiatric assessment, accused of killing 4

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench starting Sept. 30.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bobbie Lee Wright
Court of Queen's Bench
Crime
Donnie Robichaud
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
Fredericton Shooting
Global News at 6 New Brunswick
New Brunswick
robb costello
Sara Burns
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.