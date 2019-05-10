Worker injured after falling off roof in Lindsay: police

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident in Lindsay on Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police received a report of a workplace accident at a job site on Richard Avenue in Lindsay.

READ MORE: Construction accident in Alberta’s energy sector kills two workers

Police say the report indicated a worker fell off a roof and was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital.

Police attended and contained the scene until the Ministry of Labour could arrive to investigate.

On Friday morning, police said the worker’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

WATCH: Oshawa roofer facing fraud charges after taking money, not doing work