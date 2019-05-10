Workplace accident
May 10, 2019

Worker injured after falling off roof in Lindsay: police

Greg Davis

Kawartha Lakes Police say a worker fell off a roof at a job site in Lindsay on Thursday.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident in Lindsay on Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police received a report of a workplace accident at a job site on Richard Avenue in Lindsay.

Police say the report indicated a worker fell off a roof and was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital.

Police attended and contained the scene until the Ministry of Labour could arrive to investigate.

On Friday morning, police said the worker’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

