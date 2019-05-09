5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 9, 2019
Here are five things to do this weekend around the province.
1. — Royal Canadian Family Circus
May 9 to 20
Lansdowne Centre, Richmond
royalcanadiancircus.ca
2. — Surrey RCMP Open House
May 11, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Surrey RCMP main detachment
surrey.rcmp.ca
3. — Mother’s Day Tea
May 11 to 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
London Heritage Farm, Richmond
londonheritagefarm.ca
4. — Beauty in Bloom Photo Walk
May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Derby Beach Regional Park, Langley
metrovancouver.org
5 — Twenty-One Pilots: Bandito Tour
May 12, 7 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com
