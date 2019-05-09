5 Things
May 9, 2019 7:58 pm
Updated: May 9, 2019 7:59 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 9, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Royal Canadian Family Circus and Mother's Day Tea at the London Heritage Farm.

1. — Royal Canadian Family Circus
May 9 to 20
Lansdowne Centre, Richmond
royalcanadiancircus.ca

2. — Surrey RCMP Open House
May 11, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Surrey RCMP main detachment
surrey.rcmp.ca

3. — Mother’s Day Tea
May 11 to 12, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
London Heritage Farm, Richmond
londonheritagefarm.ca

4. — Beauty in Bloom Photo Walk
May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Derby Beach Regional Park, Langley
metrovancouver.org

5 — Twenty-One Pilots: Bandito Tour
May 12, 7 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com

