Vaudreuil businesses cook up support for flood victims and volunteers
Over the past few weeks, business at Georges le Roi in Vaudreuil has been a little down due to flooding in the area and the ensuing transportation problems.
However, the pizza parlour has been busier than ever.
That’s because the restaurant has been contributing to flood relief efforts from its kitchen. So far, it has donated dozens of pizzas to flood volunteers.
“They’re ecstatic,” said Nick Insogna, the restaurant’s owner.
All over the Vaudreuil area, several businesses — such as Quinn Farm, Trattoria Lanni and La Belle Patate — donated food such as hot dogs, french fries or simply warm meals to volunteers and flood victims.
READ MORE: Quebec’s disastrous 2019 floods bring out compassion from local volunteers
“They’re down and out, so you try to boost their morale,” said Alberto Lanni, whose family owns the business of the same name.
“The last thing you want to do is be cooking meals in these conditions,” said Tony Kingsley, whose Terrasse-Vaudreuil home has so far remained dry thanks to a massive sandbag wall.
The situation at his house required 24-hour shifts to monitor water levels.
Once the waters recede, cleanup efforts will start. Insogna said he plans on donating more pizza for those volunteers as well.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.