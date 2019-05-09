Vaudreuil businesses cook up support for flood victims and volunteers

Over the past few weeks, business at Georges le Roi in Vaudreuil has been a little down due to flooding in the area and the ensuing transportation problems.

However, the pizza parlour has been busier than ever.

That’s because the restaurant has been contributing to flood relief efforts from its kitchen. So far, it has donated dozens of pizzas to flood volunteers.

“They’re ecstatic,” said Nick Insogna, the restaurant’s owner.

I talked to Nick Insogna today — he owns the Vaudreuil pizzeria Georges le Roi. His shop was working overtime the past two weeks, donating dozens of pizzas to flood volunteers. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Xbsc4nA9EL — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 9, 2019

All over the Vaudreuil area, several businesses — such as Quinn Farm, Trattoria Lanni and La Belle Patate — donated food such as hot dogs, french fries or simply warm meals to volunteers and flood victims.

READ MORE: Quebec’s disastrous 2019 floods bring out compassion from local volunteers

“They’re down and out, so you try to boost their morale,” said Alberto Lanni, whose family owns the business of the same name.

Water levels are still high in parts of Terrasse-Vaudreuil, for example. The owner of this home, for instance, told me that he was grateful that people had donated food because the last thing you think about when you're saving your home from flooding is cooking. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FSJJGhrnCI — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 9, 2019

“The last thing you want to do is be cooking meals in these conditions,” said Tony Kingsley, whose Terrasse-Vaudreuil home has so far remained dry thanks to a massive sandbag wall.

The situation at his house required 24-hour shifts to monitor water levels.

Once the waters recede, cleanup efforts will start. Insogna said he plans on donating more pizza for those volunteers as well.