Police ask for help to identify man found wandering in downtown Toronto

The Toronto Police Service is asking for assistance from the public to identify a man found wandering in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

Police said officers responded to a call on Wednesday at around 11:15 p.m. about a man in distress. Once picked up, investigators said the man was not able to give his name or address. Police haven’t been able to return him to where he lives.

Police said the man is around 75 to 80 years of age. He is approximately 5’7” and 100 pounds, and has short white hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

The man was wearing gold-framed square glasses, a silver-coloured watch and was walking with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.