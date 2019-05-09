Quinte West hopes to establish transit link to nearby Belleville

Transit riders in the City of Quinte West could soon be able to travel a lall the way to Belleville.

The Mayor of Quinte West says the ‘Transit East-West Corridor’ is a distant project, but one the city is hoping to complete.

“We know that people need to get to Belleville for doctor’s appointments, and we know that people have to get to Loyalist College to upgrade their skills,” Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison said.

“We’re looking at what kind of system would work for us, and will work for the people that use it,” Harrison added.

A report presented to council on the project states that 5 buses would be purchased to work the route, along with bus shelters and surveillance systems.

A funding request has been made to the federal government’s Invest in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

Quinte West is asking for $660,000, with the hope that municipal and provincial governments will pick up the rest of the bill.

The total price tag is expected to be just over $2 million.