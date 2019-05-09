Say cheese: Richmond Mounties looking for alleged burglar caught on camera

Richmond RCMP want the public’s help to locate an alleged burglar who was caught on camera.

Police say the break-in allegedly happened in the 10300 block of No. 2 Road in July last year.

Mounties say they’ve exhausted all other investigative avenues and are now hoping that releasing an image of the suspect will help to identify him.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, possibly in his mid-20s, who has an athletic build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond RCMP property crime unit at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2018-22775 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

