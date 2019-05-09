City of Kawartha Lakes man claims $100,000 in lottery draw
The City of Kawartha Lakes has another big lottery winner.
John Gorrill of Cameron, just north of Lindsay, claimed $100,000 in the April 17 Encore ticket as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw.
He matched six of seven numbers in exact order to win the prize. The $1 Encore ticket can be played with most OLG lottery games.
Gorrill purchased the winning ticket at General Cameron Store on Highway 35 in Cameron.
