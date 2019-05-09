Consumer
May 9, 2019 2:45 pm

City of Kawartha Lakes man claims $100,000 in lottery draw

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

John Gorrill of Cameron, Ont., won $100,000 in the Encore draw on Apri 17.

OLG
A A

The City of Kawartha Lakes has another big lottery winner.

John Gorrill of Cameron, just north of Lindsay, claimed $100,000 in the April 17 Encore ticket as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes woman wins $75,000 on scratch-lottery ticket

He matched six of seven numbers in exact order to win the prize. The $1 Encore ticket can be played with most OLG lottery games.

Gorrill purchased the winning ticket at General Cameron Store on Highway 35 in Cameron.

WATCH: From the archives: Mission A&W employees fight over winning lotto ticket

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cameron
City of Kawartha Lakes
Encore
Lottery win
Olg
Ontario Lottery Corporation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.