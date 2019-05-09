Portage cops investigating Tuesday morning stabbing
Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for information in connection with a Tuesday morning stabbing.
Police said they received a call about a bleeding man on 3rd Street NW in Portage, but couldn’t find the victim when they arrived on scene.
They found the man, 29, on Fisher Street suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
