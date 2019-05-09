Sports
May 9, 2019 12:29 am

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
LANGLEY, B.C. – The Prince Albert Raiders are a win away from the Memorial Cup.

Ian Scott stopped all 36 shots he faced as Prince Albert blanked the Vancouver Giants 1-0 on Wednesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Hockey League championship series.

Brett Leason scored the game’s only goal 4:21 into the third period to put the Raiders ahead.

David Tendeck stopped 21 shots for the Giants.

Vancouver hosts Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Friday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

