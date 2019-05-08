Senior drowns in pond in RM of Grassland, say RCMP

A 73-year-old woman in the Rural Municipality of Grassland has died in an apparent drowning incident, said RCMP.

Police said the victim and a 52-year-old man were cleaning a pond on the property when the woman fell in. The man tried to rescue her from the pond but wasn’t able to do so.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deloraine RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate.

