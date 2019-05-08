Senior drowns in pond in RM of Grassland, say RCMP
A A
A 73-year-old woman in the Rural Municipality of Grassland has died in an apparent drowning incident, said RCMP.
Police said the victim and a 52-year-old man were cleaning a pond on the property when the woman fell in. The man tried to rescue her from the pond but wasn’t able to do so.
READ MORE: Father dies, children still in critical condition after drowning incident at Courts of St. James pool
The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Deloraine RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate.
WATCH: Manitoba ranks number one in drowning deaths: survey
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.