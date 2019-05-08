Semi driver charged in fatal collision on Yellowhead Trail

A 29-year-old semi-truck driver has been charged following a fatal collision on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail earlier this year.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, police say a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck rear-ended a 2008 Ford Escape as both vehicles were heading east on the Yellowhead. Police believe the SUV was slowing down to exit onto 144 Street when it was struck by the semi.

READ MORE: Man dies after ‘condition deteriorated’ following crash involving semi on Yellowhead Trail

Police said initially, the 69-year-old man driving the Escape appeared to have only suffered minor injuries, but he was taken to hospital where officers said his condition deteriorated. He died in hospital later that morning, police said.

The driver of the semi was not injured, nor was his passenger, police said.

Last Friday, Amarjot Singh was charged under the Traffic Safety Act with careless driving. He was also charged under the Commercial Vehicle Regulation with failing to record information required in a daily log, as well as failing to produce a Schedule 1 of the National Safety Code Standard 1.

READ MORE: Commercial trucking advocates push for mandatory electronic logbooks in Canada

At the time of the collision, police said speed and alcohol were not factors.

Watch below: A man died after his vehicle was hit by a semi on Yellowhead Trail on Jan. 17, 2019.