‘I hope that God exists’: Premier François Legault pressed on his beliefs

As the hearings into the Coalition Avenir Québec’s proposed bill on religious neutrality continues, Premier François Legault was asked to answer an existential question during question period on Wednesday.

Louis Lacroix, a Cogeco reporter, asked the premier what his beliefs are.

Legault, who is a non-practising Catholic, said it could take a long time to answer, but then went on to give it a try.

“We can say that God exists, or we can say that everything is a coincidence — but a pretty special coincidence — there was the Big Bang, life and human beings,” he said.

“Both options are valid, but there is no one who can confirm with science one position over the other.”

Pressed as to whether or not he had faith, the premier said he had hope.

“I hope that God exists,” he said. “Otherwise, I think life would be unfair. I think of those who suffered.”

If passed into law, Bill 21 would prohibit public servants in positions of authority including police officers, teachers and judges, from wearing religious symbols while at work.

On Day 1 of the public hearings, the bill was both praised and condemned.

